U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

Maryland

Baltimore gunmen targeted pub hosting police party, officials say

Fox News
Tyree McCoy, left, and Joseph McInnis III were arrested for an alleged attempted robbery.

Tyree McCoy, left, and Joseph McInnis III were arrested for an alleged attempted robbery.  (BCPD)

It's rare for police officers to arrive on the scene even before a crime occurs.

But officials said that was the case Tuesday, as two armed robbers targeted a Maryland bar -- that was hosting a police retirement party.

The masked men entered Monaghan’s Pub in Baltimore -- which is across the street from a police station -- around 5:30 p.m., pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money from the register, FOX29 reported.

WATCH 'WORST' BURGLAR COMPLETELY BOTCH BAR ROBBERY

But the robbers didn’t know just one room over, a group of officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were celebrating a sergeant's retirement.

Shortly after the robbery occurred, an employee alerted the cops -- who quickly chased down and arrested the suspects.

Police charged Joseph McInnis III, 21, and Tyree McCoy, 22, with armed robbery and theft, among other offenses.