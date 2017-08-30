U.S.

CRIME

Mississippi woman allegedly stabbed by 13-year-old who cut her ear off

Corey Smith, 13, was charged in connection with an attack that left an elderly woman in critical condition and without an ear.

A Mississippi teen has been charged after he allegedly stabbed an elderly woman and cut her ear off.

Corey Smith, 13, was charged in connection with an attack that left a 61-year-old Jackson resident in critical condition and without an ear, KMBC reported.

The unidentified woman was reportedly attacked at her home late Tuesday night. A family member told KMBC that after she parked her car and walked toward her house, a man ran over to her, cut her ear off and stabbed her multiple times.

The man then reportedly stole the elderly woman’s purse and car keys before driving off in her car.

Police said the woman was found in a pool of blood, according to the station. She underwent two surgeries Wednesday and is expected to undergo a third.

Smith was charged as an adult with aggravated assault, auto theft and armed robbery.