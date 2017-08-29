US targets Islamic State financing emir with sanctions

The United States is imposing sanctions on an Islamic State group official the U.S. says has served as a top financing chief for the extremist group.

The Treasury Department says Salim Mustafa Muhammad al-Mansur has raised money for the cause since 2009, when he was a commander for the al-Qaida affiliate in Iraq that evolved into IS. The U.S. accuses him of funneling Iraqi dinars into the northern city of Mosul in 2014 and laundering money in 2015.

The U.S. says in 2016, Mansur sold crude oil for IS and that he's been active in 2017 as a "finance emir" despite having moved to Turkey.

The Treasury Department is deeming Mansur a specially designated global terrorist. The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets and block Americans from dealing with him.