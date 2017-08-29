Oregon woman charged with DUI after son reports drunk driving, police say

An Oregon woman was arrested Saturday after her 11-year-old son called 911 while sitting in a car and told police his mom was driving drunk, police said.

Officers received a call about 9:30 p.m. from the boy, saying he was in the car with his mother who was driving drunk, FOX12 reported. Two other calls about the woman, identified as Nicole Norris, were also made.

Deputies caught up with the vehicle a short time later and had Norris submit to a sobriety test. She failed the test, was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence, police said.

The boy was placed with his relatives.

