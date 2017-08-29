Couple busted for having sex on golf course

Well, that’s not par for the course.

A frisky South Carolina couple was busted on a golf course Sunday for allegedly having sex near the eighth hole.

Authorities responded Sunday night to Tega Cay Golf Course after receiving a call about a possible medical situation involving two people lying on the fairway, according to the Fort Mill Times.

Other witnesses, however, said they thought the couple were deer, but then realized that it was “two people having ‘doggy-style’ intercourse,” police said.

Officers arrived to the scene to find Dakota Payne, 19, between the legs of Kiernan Hennessey, 24, performing oral sex, the Smoking Gun reported.

