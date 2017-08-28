Suspects disguise themselves as nuns in attempted bank robbery

The Pocono Township Police Department and the FBI are seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate two women who disguised themselves as nuns during an attempted bank robbery.

It happened Monday shortly after noon at the Citizens Bank branch located at 2748 Route 611 in Tannersville, Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

Police say one woman approached the counter, while the other stayed by the door. According to investigators, one woman then displayed a black handgun and demanded money from a teller. They fled the bank empty-handed.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic females, both approximately 5’-5’2” tall and of medium build. Each woman was wearing a black nun’s habit and veil, with a white wimple covering her hair and part of her face. One woman also had on dark sunglasses.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this attempted armed robbery or these subjects is urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000. There may be a reward for information leading to these subjects’ capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.

