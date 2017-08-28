MORNING BRIEF: Harvey continues to pound Texas, Abbott calls for additional support

Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation’s fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

The dire situation prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to order another 1,000 National Guard members to Houston. Abbott said the state activated 3,000 National Guard and State Guard members as a result of the storm damage. He also said 500 vehicles and 14 aircraft had been put into service.

The death toll from the storm is at five.

RIGHT-WING DEMONSTRATORS TARGETED

Protesters from the poles of the U.S. political spectrum converged on another American city Sunday as violence erupted when left-wing protesters surrounded and attacked at least five right-wing demonstrators in Berkeley.

The group of more than 100 hooded protesters, with shields emblazoned with the words “no hate” and waving a flag identifying themselves as anarchists, busted through police lines, avoiding security checks by officers to take away possible weapons.

ARPAIO: RALLY AROUND TRUMP

Former Arizona lawman, Joe Arpaio, said Sunday that Republicans should rally around President Trump after several voiced their objection to Trump’s decision to pardon the controversial sheriff.

“They’re trying to go after the president. He’s a great guy and I’m with him and will always be with him,” Arpaio, a longtime sheriff in Maricopa County said in an interview, according to The Wall Street Journal. “I’m sad what they’re doing to him. It’s sad.”

DUTERTE: OK TO KILL ‘IDIOTS WHO RESIST

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday ordered police in his country that it is OK to kill "idiots" who violently resist arrest, just two days after hundreds turned a funeral of a slain teenager into a protest against his deadly war on drugs.

Duterte made the comments during a speech in a cemetery on the outskirts of Manila. He was addressing a police chief in a town in the southern part of the country where the mayor was killed in an anti-drugs raid, Reuters reported.

