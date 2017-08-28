Fire ravages downtown Houston building

A fire engulfed a building in downtown Houston on Monday as rescuers rushed to save residents stuck in "catastrophic" flooding brought in by Tropical Storm Harvey.

Video of the building showed flames shooting out of the windows at the Lone Star Legal Aid offices Monday morning, KTRK reported. A thick cloud of smoke billowed into the air in the area of the city that seemed to escape the flooding.

Firefighters were seen using their limited resources to put the fire out. It's unclear what caused the fire at this time.

More than 2,000 people were rescued from flooding in Houston, officials said on Monday. Harvey made landfall on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and downgraded to a tropical storm the next day.

Residents in the Houston area have been soaked in more than 24 inches of water, with forecasters predicting some parts will see up to 50 inches of rain by the end of the week.