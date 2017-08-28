Ex-priest indicted on molestation charges in South Carolina

A former Catholic priest who has already served five years in prison for sexually abusing two boys in Maryland has been indicted in South Carolina on nine charges.

Solicitor Duffie Stone said on Twitter that 74-year-old Wayland Brown molested two middle-school aged children in Jasper County in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Brown was ordained in the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, in July 1977 before moving on to Maryland. Pope John Paul II dismissed him from the priesthood in 2004 after his Maryland convictions.

The Diocese of Savannah paid $4.5 million to settle a lawsuit in 2016 by one boy who said Brown threatened eternal condemnation for him and his family if he reported the sexual abuse.

Court records didn't indicate if Brown had a lawyer.