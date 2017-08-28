Body of missing North Dakota woman found wrapped in plastic, police say

The body of a missing North Dakota woman who was eight months pregnant when she vanished was found on Sunday wrapped in plastic, police said.

Kayakers first spotted the body of Savanna Greywind, 22, in the Red River east of Harwood just before 6 p.m., Fargo Police Chief David Todd said on Sunday. Todd added the plastic-wrapped body was found "hung up on a log," Valley News Live reported.

The body was pulled from the river and was identified as Greywind the same night, police said.

At the same time, a farmstead believed to be a crime scene was being searched because of the "suspicious items" found there, authorities said.

Greywind was last seen in her apartment on Aug. 19. She reportedly went to her neighbor's apartment to help sew, but then vanished.

William Henry Hoehn, 32, and Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, who lived in the apartment where Greywind last visited, were arrested last Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, police said.

Investigators also discovered a "2-day-old healthy baby girl" in the apartment. The infant was taken to a medical facility and they believe she is the daughter of Greywind.