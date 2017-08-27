School under fire for taking 6-year-olds to gun range

At this school, the three Rs are reading, writing — and revolvers.

A Georgia school is under fire for taking 6-year-olds on a field trip to a gun range, where the tots posed for photos with firearms.

“Taking young children to a gun range? Taking pictures of young children posing with their finger on the trigger? Unacceptable, irresponsible, and dangerous,” wrote Jessica James on Holdheide Academy’s Facebook page.

She was just one of dozens of outraged commenters who flooded the page with criticism over the weekend when photos of the private Woodstock school’s pint-sized pupils holding pistols surfaced online.

But the school defended the trip as a history lesson for first and second graders, who are studying gunslingers as part of the state’s curriculum.

“Our goal was to show the students that it was very difficult for Annie Oakley and Davy Crockett and Pecos bill to be able to accomplish the things that they did,” Holdheide posted on its Facebook page.

The kids were only shown an unloaded 1894 Winchester rifle and a six-shooter from the same era, and all of their parents signed permission slips, the school added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST.