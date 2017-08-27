Facebook selfies with stolen guns lead to arrest of teen in gun shop smash and grab

A Colorado teenager faced charges last week after the feds say he posted photos of himself with stolen guns on Facebook.

Viet Trinh, 18, of Thornton, is accused of being part of a smash-and-grab burglary ring that targeted gun shops in the Denver area, according to reports.

“Know anyone that wants to buy a baby .40? $300,” Trinh messaged friends on Facebook on Nov. 11, the day after thieves broke into a Thornton gun shop and stole 25 guns, the Denver Post reported Thursday.

“I got my 9″ wit (sic) full clips,” Trinh wrote on Dec. 20, the paper reported, citing federal court papers. “Mixed with poison hallows, regular hallows and strait meadle (sic) jackets.”

The court papers say that when asked by text where he got the weapon, Trinh texted, “A yistol (sic) shop,” according to the paper reported.

Trinh was arrested Aug. 16 and, during an interview with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives agents, he admitted to being the getaway driver in the Thornton smash and grab.

He also said that he sold one of the guns he got from the burglary for $375, Fox 31 Denver reported.

An informant told agents Trinh was offering the stolen guns on Facebook under another name.

“Stupid people do stupid things, and that’s why they get caught. And that is a prime example,” Jacob McIntosh, a worker at the South Platte Tactical gun shop in Brighton, told CBS 4 Denver.

McIntosh says agents recovered some of the guns stolen from his store after Trinh was arrested, according to the station.

Trinh is a suspect in another break-in and is also accused of helping burglars who were involved in other smash and grabs, the station reported.

Trinh was charged Tuesday in Denver federal court with theft from the inventory of a federal firearms licensee and faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.