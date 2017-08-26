Coalition plans 10-day march against white supremacy

A multi-racial coalition of faith, student and community activists plans to march from Charlottesville, Virginia, to the nation's capital in response to what they call President Donald Trump's failure to confront the white supremacy on display at a violent rally in the Virginia city earlier this month.

Organizers said Saturday that the 10-day march by groups including the Women's March on Washington, Color of Change, Indivisible, Mijente, Repairers of the Breach and the Movement for Black Lives, starts Monday and is expected to arrive in Washington on Sept. 6. Organizers say white supremacist violence, rhetoric and policies have intensified since Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and must be confronted.

Leaders say they want a political agenda "that repairs the damage done" by the legacy of white supremacy in America.