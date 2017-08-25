In dispute over statues, where do you draw the line?

It's not just about Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

The national soul-searching over whether to take down monuments to the Confederacy's demigods has extended to other historical figures accused of wrongdoing, including Christopher Columbus, the man for whom Boston's Faneuil Hall is named and former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo.

Historians have offered varying thoughts about where exactly the line should be drawn in judging someone's statue-worthiness, but a number of them agreed on one thing: Scrapping a monument is not a decision that should be made in haste during political fervor.

Yale University historian David Blight says he's "very wary of a rush to judgment about what we hate and what we love and what we despise."