Winning numbers drawn for $700M Powerball

The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

Before Wednesday night's drawing the jackpot was estimated at $700 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Despite incredibly long odds, people throughout the country were holding their breath Wednesday night as five white balls and one red ball were drawn from drums.

The jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016.

The $700 million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who wants cash would receive $443.3 million, minus federal and state taxes that generally eat up more than 30 percent of winnings.

Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.