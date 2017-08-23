Settlement reached in shooting death of driver by officer

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit over the shooting death of an unarmed driver during a traffic stop in Pennsylvania.

PennLive.com reports that details of the deal over the shooting by former Hummelstown officer Lisa Mearkle weren't immediately made public.

Investigators say Mearkle shot 59-year-old David Kassick twice in the back as he lay on the ground in South Hanover Township in February 2015.

The 14-year veteran of the department contended that she fired in fear for her safety because Kassick refused repeated commands to show his hands after being hit by a stun gun.

A Dauphin County jury acquitted Mearkle of third-degree murder and voluntary and involuntary manslaughter. She later resigned from the force after accepting a $120,000 severance package.

