Judge in trial of scalded boy's dad denies mistrial request

The father of a 4-year-old Ohio boy who died after the boy's stepmother put him in a scalding bath has been denied a motion for a third mistrial.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports a Warren County judge ruled Tuesday that Robert Ritchie's third trial will continue. Ritchie's attorneys moved for a mistrial after being provided the wrong witness' transcript used to impeach a police officer in Monday testimony.

The judge says a mistrial is unwarranted based on one witness.

Ritchie is from Franklin. His first two trials ended in mistrials.

Prosecutors say Ritchie failed to get medical treatment that could have saved Austin Cooper's life. The defense says Ritchie's wife covered up her crime.

Ritchie has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges.

___

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com