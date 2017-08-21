Texas man tries to plant bomb on Confederate statue, officials say

A Texas man was arrested Monday after he allegedly tried to destroy a Confederate statue in a park during the weekend by planting explosives, federal officials said.

Andrew Schneck, 25, was charged with attempting to maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance. A Houston park ranger spotted Schneck Saturday night in Hermann Park in Houston kneeling near the statue of Richard Dowling, a lieutenant in the Confederate army.

The ranger confronted Schneck, who had two boxes that contained duct tape and wires and a bottle of liquid containing a "highly explosive compound," authorities said.

"ln its undiluted form, [nitroglycerin] is one of the world's most powerful explosives," federal authorities said.

Schneck allegedly tried to drink the liquid before ultimately spitting it out, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Schneck previously received five years of probation after pleading guilty in 2014 to improperly storing explosive materials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.