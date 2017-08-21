Drunk man shot by woman after attempting to enter her home, cops say

A highly intoxicated man was shot by a California resident after breaking into her home Wednesday night, authorities said.

The man had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit at .250, according to a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office report.

The resident initially called 911 to report a man was trying to break into her home. She yelled at him, secured her doors and hid her children upstairs, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The woman then armed herself with a handgun.

Authorities said that while she was on the phone with a dispatcher, the intruder entered the home through a door. The resident fired one shot at him and causing an injury that was not life-threatening, police said.

The man fled and was found by police in a neighboring home where he’d been attending a party just before breaking into the woman’s house, officials said.

Deputies have not ruled out that the man may have thought he was re-entering the house where the party was held, but made a mistake because of his drunken state, officials said.

“Detectives are still investigating and speaking with those involved,” Sgt. Andrea Benson said.

The man was treated at Adventist Health for unspecified injuries. No charges were immediately filed.