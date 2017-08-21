'Beat her a--!': Criminal charges for mom caught on tape urging daughter, 14, to fight with pregnant girl

A Florida woman was arrested for felony child abuse after urging her 14-year-old daughter to fight with a girl who was six months pregnant, police said.

“Beat her a--,” Celena Troupe, 34, allegedly told her daughter as the got into the fight with the pregnant minor on Friday.

Booked into the Pinellas County Jail later that day, the St. Petersburg resident was released from custody after posting a $5,000 bond.

Troupe, a former convicted felon, knew her child’s opponent was pregnant but “actively encouraged” the fight, investigators said, according to The Smoking Gun. Cops said Troupe “did not make any effort to stop or restrain her daughter from fighting during the first 2 to 3 min of the altercation.”

The pregnant girl, Troupe later said, “hit my daughter first.” She said that the incident was related to a fight her daughter had on a school bus on the way home and that it continued after the students got off the bus. “They hit my baby first,” she said. “We were the victims.”

The altercation was recorded on video.

Troupe has served two separate state prison terms in Florida, the most recent of which concluded in a two-year stint in April 2013. Months after being released she was arrested in Georgia for escorting without a license, a misdemeanor for which she ultimately pled guilty, the website added.