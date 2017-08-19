U.S.

Sex Crimes

Mother-daughter duo busted in erotic massage parlor sting

New York Post
Anne Dodge and her daughter Jennifer Dodge were arrested earlier this week for alleged prostitution.

Anne Dodge and her daughter Jennifer Dodge were arrested earlier this week for alleged prostitution.  (Sarasota Police Department)

A mother-daughter duo was busted earlier this week for an unlicensed massage parlor offering sexual favors.

Anne Dodge, 55, and Jennifer Dodge, 30, were arrested after authorities received a tip alleging prostitution at their home in Sarasota, Florida.

The pair posted ads to Backpage.com advertising their erotic services, news station WFTS reported.

“I am a beautiful, talented, licensed massage therapist whom God uses to bring his healing energy to you and bring you to a whole new level of ecstasy,” a listing for Anne reportedly said.

Between June and August, detectives conducted an undercover operation into their massage business.

