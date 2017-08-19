2 Pennsylvania troopers shot, 1 person dead

Authorities say two Pennsylvania state troopers have been shot and a suspect killed outside a small-town store, south of Pittsburgh.

State police say the troopers, both taken to hospitals after the Friday night shooting in Fairchance, were in stable condition. A state police spokeswoman didn't immediately return a call Saturday.

Police told news reporters Friday night that the encounter took place outside a Stop 'n Save in Fairchance, a borough about 52 miles south of Pittsburgh. They say that as the officers approached the man, he pulled out a gun from a backpack and fired it. They confirmed the suspect was shot.