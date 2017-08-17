Transgender sign outside Illinois store defended as 'satire'

A small business owner in Lockport, Illinois, is defending a controversial transgender sign outside his store after facing backlash from the local community.

The sign, posted outside Richard Tisch’s pawn shop, reads, “Help wanted -- must be female from birth.”

Some Lockport residents blasted the sign on social media, calling it a slur against transgendered people, but the man responsible told WGN-TV it’s not meant to be offensive.

Tisch said he’s not actually hiring and he’s not even serious.

“The sign is, no question, satire,” said Tisch, the owner of Will County Loan Company.

“People are just too serious. Everybody’s becoming offended in this country today. I mean, the place has gone crazy."

TRUMP TRANSGENDER MILITARY BAN REACTIONS

Tisch insists he’s not anti-trans or anti-anyone, except for people who can’t take a joke.

"I have nothing against transgenders, queers, gays, whatever you want to call them," he told Patch.

What he objects to, Tisch said, is paying for the "elected surgery" of a military person's sex change. "That's my tax dollars."

Other signs outside Tisch’s shop have caught the attention of the community before, such as “Become a liberal...remove half your brain” or “Hillary’s health plan -- free condoms for wild Bill.”

In 2016, Tisch put up another controversial transgender sign -- this one saying, “Outhouse in the rear for transgenders.”

But his most recent message has caused the biggest stir yet.

Many people took it as a show of support for President Trump’s controversial ban on transgender service members in the military -- which Tisch, a 71-year-old retired marine, is in favor of.

PENTAGON WAITS ON TRUMP GUIDANCE ON TRANSGENDER MILITARY BAN

"I'm offended because, as a taxpayer, I am paying for people who want to get a sex change in the military," Tisch said. "That's what I object to."

“I don’t care what anybody does in their private life. Just don’t ask me to pay for it.”

Tisch says most of the calls he’s gotten about the sign have been positive -- noting that support has come from states as far as New York.

"I will not take it down until I'm ready to take it down," he said. "I have a right to say whatever I want to say."