Charges dropped against man in pot giveaway near US Capitol

The U.S. attorney's office says charges have been dropped against a man who was one of eight protesters arrested during a marijuana giveaway near the U.S. Capitol in April.

The Washington Post reports the charges were dropped Monday after the Drug Enforcement Administration determined Adam Eidinger been carrying less than 2 ounces (57 grams) of pot, the legal limit in Washington, April 20. Eidinger led the ballot initiative that made pot legal in Washington.

Attorney's office spokesman Bill Miller confirmed the charges were dropped.

Eidinger's attorney, Mark Goldstone, says it was "bogus" from the beginning as it took months to decide Eidinger had less than 2 ounces.

Authorities say Eidinger's trial Sept. 11 is for charges from another protest when activists more clearly violated federal law smoking marijuana on federal property.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com