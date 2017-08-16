Police: Man electrocuted while trying to steal copper wire

Police say a man has been electrocuted while trying to steal copper wire at an Ohio business.

WDTN-TV reports the man was dropped off at a hospital outside Dayton on Wednesday morning and pronounced dead minutes later.

Police say their investigation revealed that the man was electrocuted at a business in Moraine. Police then went to a used car lot in that Dayton suburb and found evidence of a break-in.

The man hasn't been identified. Police haven't said whether the person who dropped the man off at the hospital might face charges.

___

Information from: WDTN-TV, http://www.wdtn.com