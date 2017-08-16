Baltimore takes down four Confederate statues overnight

Four Baltimore statues linked to the Confederacy were removed from their resting places early Wednesday, just a day after city officials approved a plan for the monuments' immediate “destruction” -- and coming amid a national furor over a violent white nationalist gathering in Virginia organized to protest the removal of a Confederate Statue there.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed crews with heavy machinery lifting the Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson memorials and loading them onto flat-bed trucks before hauling them away.

“It’s done,” Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh -- who stood and watched the statues come down -- told the Baltimore Sun on Wednesday. “They needed to come down. My concern is for the safety and security of our people. We moved as quickly as we could.”

The Baltimore City Council approved the plan Monday night to remove four Confederate statues from the city’s public spaces, a reaction to the rally in Charlottesville, Va. which resulted in the death of one woman Saturday at the hands of an accused white supremacist.

Calls to several officials, including the mayor and the city council president, were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

The other statutes removed include the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Mount Royal Avenue, the Confederate Women’s Monument on West University Parkway and the Roger B. Taney Monument on Mount Vernon Place, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Fox Baltimore reported that crews began setting up just before midnight on Tuesday and worked until around 5:30 a.m. to remove all the statues.

Pugh said the quick overnight action was designed to avoid violent conflicts like what Charlottesville experienced.

Some vandals had spray painted and otherwise defaced the statues prior to their removal, however.

Resident Derek Bowden told the Baltimore Sun that while he agreed with the city’s decision to remove the statues, racism and so-called white privilege run deeper than just the statues.

“It’s major in its own right, but it’s small when it comes to the bigger battle,” the 59-year-old photographer told the newspaper. “It’s a bigger battle. This is a small victory. There’s a larger issue we have to look at, with being Americans and upholding the Constitution … to protect all people.”

The actions taken by Baltimore officials are not unique to the Maryland city. Across the country, the events in Charlottesville moved leaders to plan to wipe away remaining symbols of the Old South.

Two statues were taken down immediately, in Gainesville, Fla., where the Daughters of the Confederacy removed a statue of a Confederate soldier known as "Ole Joe," and in Durham, N.C., where protesters used a rope to pull down a Confederate monument dedicated in 1924.

A 21-year-old college student was arrested Tuesday for her involvement in taking down the statue in North Carolina.

The changes were publicized as President Trump defended Confederate statues in wide-ranging remarks.

"This week it's Robert E. Lee. I notice that Stonewall Jackson's coming down," Trump said during a visit to Trump Tower in New York. "I wonder, is it George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.