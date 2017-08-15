State police investigate man's death in police custody

State police in South Carolina are investigating the death of a man who was struggling with sheriff's deputies during an arrest earlier this year.

Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said in a news release that he's asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the May 28 death of 42-year-old Randall Dale Scruggs of Easley.

Coroner Kandy Kelley said Monday that Scruggs died from compression of his abdomen during the arrest.

Clark issued a statement late Monday saying his deputies were called to state Highway 11 near Sunset after one of Scruggs' family members reported that he was irrational.

Clark said deputies tried to calm Scruffs throughout the struggle but he was constantly trying to get away.

Scruggs was pronounced dead at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Pickens.