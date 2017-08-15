Maryland trooper charged with driving under the influence in crash that hurt woman, child

An off-duty Maryland state trooper was arrested after a DUI-related crash that injured a New Jersey woman and child, officials said.

Trooper First Class Tanner Nickerson was driving in Cecil County, Md., on Sunday evening with the emergency lights on in a marked Maryland State Police Chevrolet Tahoe when he rear-ended a Mercedes driving in the same direction, Maryland State Police stated in a news release.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT IN UTAH WHO WAS DEPORTED RAPED 7-YEAR-OLD GIRL 'THOUSANDS OF TIMES,' POLICE SAY

The driver of the Mercedes, a 49-year-old woman from Cherry Hill, N.J., and her 10-year-old passenger, were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Nickerson, who has been with the state police force for six years, has been charged with driving under the influence, driving while impaired, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, reckless driving and negligent driving.

He has been suspended with pay.