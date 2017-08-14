Woman poured antifreeze in grandma’s juice in plot to poison her, cops say

A woman planned for at least a month to poison her grandmother before she finally poured antifreeze in the woman's juice and then gave it to her drink, New Jersey police said.

Elise Conroy was arrested Saturday and faces attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to poison her grandmother. Police said the 84-year-old grandmother drank the tainted juice and suspected something was wrong. She called police, but did not require medical attention, according to the Daily Record of Morris County.

Conroy, 26, lived in her grandmother’s home.

Conroy allegedly bought the antifreeze in July with the intention of poisoning the older woman.

Conroy was being held pending a detention hearing, which has not yet been scheduled. It wasn't known Saturday if she has retained an attorney.

