Weaned Hawaiian monk seal moved to undisclosed location

A Hawaiian monk seal pup born on a Waikiki beach has been moved so that it can remain a wild animal and won't become accustomed to interacting with people.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources says the female pup weaned from its mother Friday. The pup was moved to an undisclosed location on Saturday after scientists were sure that the mother had left.

The seal's mother gave birth in late June. It was the first seal born in Waikiki, one of the world's most famous tourist beaches, since record-keeping began a few decades ago.

The pup is affectionately called Kaimana after the beach where it was born.

Hawaiian monk seals are a critically endangered species. There are only 1,400 remaining in the wild.