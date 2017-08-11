The Latest: Judge OKs search warrant for officers' phones

The Latest on memorial for Australian woman shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

A judge has approved a search warrant for investigators to examine the smartphones of two Minneapolis police officers in the fatal shooting of an Australian woman last month.

The search warrant application was filed Thursday. It shows that an agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension requested permission to download data from the iPhones issued by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The application says the information "may more clearly define" the officers' actions before and after 40-year-old Justine Damond (DAY'-mund) was killed on July 14.

Investigators have said Officer Mohamed Noor shot Damond after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.

Noor's partner told investigators a noise startled him just before Damond approached their police SUV. Noor was in the passenger seat and shot Damond through the open driver-side window.

Noor has declined to be interviewed by investigators and cannot be compelled to do so.

___

12:15 a.m.

An Australian woman shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer responding to her 911 call will be remembered at a public memorial at a lake near her home.

The life of 40-year-old Justine Damond (DAY'-mund) will be celebrated Friday night at Lake Harriet Band Shell in southwest Minneapolis.

Damond was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.

Damond was engaged to be married in August. Her fiancé, Don Damond, and her father, John Ruszczyk, are among those scheduled to speak at the memorial.

Attendees are encouraged to wear blue to honor Justine Damond. The memorial will end with a silent walk around Lake Harriet.