Girl, man injured in Washington DC shooting

Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was caught in crossfire and wounded as she drove through a neighborhood in northeast Washington.

A statement from Metropolitan police says the teen had been driving Thursday afternoon through the Brentwood neighborhood. Police say a man also was shot and that both victims were taken to area hospitals.

News outlets report the girl was shot in the head. Police say that she was admitted in "grave condition," but did not say what condition the man is in.

Police arrested 21-year-old William Carlos McDaniel in connection with the shooting and charged him with assault with intent to kill. It's unclear if McDaniel has an attorney.