California man convicted of rape worked at rape counseling center as security guard

A California man convicted of rape in the late 1990’s was arrested after it emerged he was working as a security guard at a rape counseling center, police said.

Damon Rodgers, 40, was arrested July 27 for carrying a gun and switchblade, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Rodgers is not allowed to possess those items because he is a convicted felon.

"He was followed down the street and ultimately pulled over by ourselves and units from the Southwest Policing District. Mr. Rodgers was cooperative. He was removed from his vehicle and was in possession of a loaded firearm," Sgt. Israel Reyes of the Fresno Police Department said.

Police also found Rodgers, who was convicted of rape and attempted rape in 1998 was employed at Rape Counseling Services in Fresno as a security guard, according to International Business Times.

"Mr. Rodgers was in possession, and to our surprise, was working at Rape Counseling Services at the time," Reyes said.

Reyes said the counseling center was not aware of Rodger’s convictions.

"They weren't aware of it, obviously, and they were very shocked, and I believe they immediately took action with the security company that they hired," Reyes said.

Officials were tipped off after a Tri County Security guard saw a Facebook post Rodgers wrote inquiring about a gun holder. The guard was aware of Rodgers’ history and contacted authorities.

Rodgers received a guard card from the state in 2016 but under a modified name. He was charged with “being a felon in possession of a gun,” according to International Business Times.