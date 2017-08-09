Child who died in van remembered during candlelight vigil

More than 100 people gathered to remember a 3-year-old Florida boy who was found dead in a van parked outside his day care center.

Relatives tell local news outlets that Myles Hill would have turned 4 on Aug. 22. Instead, he was found dead Monday night and police say he had been inside the van for nearly 12 hours.

During a candlelight vigil on Tuesday night Chiel Banks remembered her son as a happy child, adding she called him "my baby genius, 'cause he knew everything."

Orlando police Chief John Mina said Myles was supposed to have been dropped off Tuesday morning at another day care center but instead he was taken to the location where his body was later found. The driver admitted to "not doing a head count."