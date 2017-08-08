Military mother surprises kids with homecoming at Colorado school

A military mom surprised her three children at a Colorado elementary school Monday when she came home nearly a month early from her deployment in Qatar.

The classroom full of third-graders at Meridian Ranch Elementary School in Peyton originally thought a world-renowned artist was coming to visit, FOX 21 News reported.

Little did they know U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Bethany Anderson-Burrs was instead going to be their guest.

The homecoming was even something of a surprise for Anderson-Burrs.

“I got off the plane and my husband said, ‘Hey you’ve got somewhere to be,’” she told FOX 21.

Her husband said keeping the special appearance secret from their four children, Eliana, Eve, Kaleb and Robert, was no easy task.

“It was difficult,” Robert Burrs said. “They ask a lot of questions. Like their mom, they’re very inquisitive.”

Anderson-Burrs said the reunion at the school reminded her about why she serves.

“Family is the one thing that’s going to get you through it, the one thing that’s going to bring you home, and when you do get home these are the times to make all the difference in the world," she said.