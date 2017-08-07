Philadelphia boy walks home after being shot

A 13-year-old boy had to be rushed to the hospital after being wounded in a late night shooting, but that didn't happen right away.

Philadelphia police told FOX 29 News the victim was walking down the street with a friend in Kensington when someone opened fire, hitting him in his right foot.

The violence happened at about midnight on Kensington Avenue and E. Ontario Street, near a convenience store.

Police say the boy realized what happened and then walked home. He’s now in stable condition.

The victim apparently did not see the shooter, who is still on the loose.

There’s also no word on a motive.

