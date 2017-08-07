Off-duty California deputy shot

An off-duty California deputy and another man were shot Monday, prompting a manhunt for the gunman, police said.

The deputy was walking with other off-duty officers in San Diego when the gunman approached them at 1:17 a.m., FOX5 San Diego reported.

"One of the deputies saw the suspect pulling the gun out and started wrestling the suspect for the gun,” Buttle said. "During the struggle three shots were fired."

The deputy, whose name was not released, was struck and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. A man who was walking in the street at the time was also shot in the arm. He drove himself to the hospital, according to FOX5 San Diego.

Police initially said they were searching for two suspects, but later revealed they were looking for a gunman. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a long-sleeve shirt.

