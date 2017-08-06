U.S.

Odd News

Parakeet rescued after Oregon rollover crash

By Q13 Fox Seattle
The parakeet survived the crash on Highway 26 in Oregon.

A parakeet and its owner are recovering after a rollover crash on Highway 26 in Oregon.

Banks, Oregon firefighters said crews were called to milepost 52 about 5:28 p.m. Saturday.

A 45-year-old man was driving eastbound on the highway when he drifted off the right shoulder, lost control, and rolled over multiple times.

A woman who witnessed the accident said the man was very upset and concerned about his parakeet who was traveling with him.

After a quick search first responders found the bird still in its cage.

