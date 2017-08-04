Telenav reports 4Q loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Telenav Inc. (TNAV) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The location-based platform services provider posted revenue of $40.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $47.3 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $169.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Telenav said it expects revenue in the range of $36 million to $38 million.

Telenav shares have risen slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 48 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNAV

