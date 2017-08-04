Grandfather's campaign against drugs draws support, rally

A grandfather's effort to deter drug sales in his Ohio neighborhood is drawing support from local residents.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports a rally to show solidarity against drug activity and support for 69-year-old Dennis Matheny's efforts is set for Saturday in Hamilton, north of Cincinnati.

Matheny has been posting a sign that say "No Drugs Today" on his street.

Matheny's granddaughter, 27-year-old Sarah Houston, says local pizza shops have offered food and sign companies are offering to make custom signs with Matheny's slogan. Houston says her grandfather plans to meet with police next week about the city's drug problem.

Hamilton's police chief has commended residents for standing up against drug use and their willingness to work with police to address the problem.

