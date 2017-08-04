"I know what it's like to be picked on," says Brent Warfield. You wouldn't know it to look at him. The burly biker from DeKalb, Ind., says he was bullied as a kid, which is why he was irked to learn a local boy was going through the same thing.

Tammy Mick and her 11-year-old son, Phil, met Warfield last December when a local motorcycle shop hosted an event for families who couldn't afford to celebrate the holidays, reports the Washington Post.

When Mick told Warfield that Phil was physically and verbally abused at school because of his weight, Warfield vowed to help out. On Phil's first day of sixth grade on Tuesday, Warfield did just that, using Facebook to recruit more than 50 of his "big-hearted biker friends" to escort Phil to school.

Some traveled more than an hour for the ride. Others took the day off work, Warfield says. "Phil was just in heaven," he adds. "He wasn't apprehensive or scared" and "walked in with confidence." Tammy Mick tells WTSP her son now "comes home every day smiling and he did not do that last year." The bikers, however, aren't done.

Warfield says they've organized a September event that aims to raise awareness about bullying and suicide, with Phil as a speaker. "Standing up against bullying—we need more of that," his principal at DeKalb Middle School tells the Brown County Democrat.

The bikers, whose motorcycles were hard to miss Tuesday, "did it in a positive way," he adds. (A mom's Facebook post about her son's bullying went viral.)

This article originally appeared on Newser: Bullied Kid Gets Escort to School From 50 Bikers

