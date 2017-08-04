Bipolar kindergarten teacher found alive in field weeks after crash

A bipolar California kindergarten teacher who vanished nearly three weeks ago, was found alive on Friday -- and she told investigators she subsisted on two grasshoppers and a fly.

Jamie Tull — who was told by a pastor her medicine was a “gateway drug to the devil” — was discovered Friday morning in a field near where she crashed in Merced County, Calif.

The 36-year-old woman was alert and talking, and was being taken to a hospital in either Modesto or Fresno, the Merced County Sheriff’s Department told The Modesto Bee.

Officials said Tull allegedly hid in a water tank during the all-out search for her, confounding would-be rescuers because she didn't want to be found.

Tull hadn’t been heard from since shortly after she crashed.

Tull’s husband, Apollo Tull, had said his wife called him in tears, saying “I’m not going to see you again.” Soon afterwards, Jamie drove off the road, into fences and a cattle gate. After the crash she told her husband where she was.

Apollo called 911 and drove to the scene. When he arrived, he found police, but no sign of his wife.

Jamie Tull was diagnosed with bipolar disorder 10 years ago following a traumatic incident. She was considered high functioning when taking her medication, according to FOX 40.

Tull taught kindergarten at Woodrow Elementary School in Modesto and planned to transfer to another school the following year.