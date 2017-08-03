Exotic dancer sentenced in drunken-driving crash that killed Texas police officer

A Texas exotic dancer convicted of intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed a Pearland police officer was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday.

Amber Willemsen, 40, a former assistant principal turned stripper, was free on bond on a drug charge at the time of the crash in June 2016.

Evidence showed Willemsen was driving on the wrong side of a road and that her blood alcohol content was more than twice the Texas legal limit of 0.08 when she collided head-on with Officer Endy Ekpanya’s patrol car in Pearland, south of Houston.

Willemsen had just left her shift at the Ritz, Fox 26 reported.

Records showed that in 2014 she completed two years' probation for another drunken driving case.

