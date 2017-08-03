Detroit man charged in university police officer's death

A Detroit man has been charged in the shooting that killed a Wayne State University police officer late last year.

Raymond Durham, 60, was charged with first-degree murder Thursday after he was accused of fatally shooting Officer Collin Rose in the head in November. The judge also ordered a mental evaluation for Durham.

Rose was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars when he was shot. He went through surgery but died the next day, Fox 2 reported.

Police Chief James Craig had said DNA evidence linked Durham to the shooting of Rose.

Durham was named as the prime suspect in the case after two Detroit officers were wounded during a confrontation in March. He was charged with attempted murder in the March shootings, but in May he was found incompetent to stand trial.

