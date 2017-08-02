World War II-era hand grenade removed from Arizona construction site

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's office said a World War II-era hand grenade was removed from a construction area in Bellemont, a town approximately 13 miles west of Flagstaff, Arizona.

According to a statement released Wednesday afternoon, deputies responded to Schuff Steel in Bellemont at around 9:10 a.m. for a report of a found hand grenade in a construction area.

According to officials, the grenade was found by employees, while they were installing new equipment.

The grenade was partially exposed above ground, and appeared to be intact.

The area, according to Sheriff's officials, was evacuated be deputies. Members of Flagstaff Police Department's bomb squad, along with the Navajo Army Depot (NAD) Explosive Ordinance Division responded, and placed the grenade in an explosives safe container.

