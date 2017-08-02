Minneapolis school building gas explosion kills at least 1 person, officials say

At least one person was killed and several people were trapped after a Minneapolis school building collapsed Wednesday due to a natural gas explosion, school officials said.

The explosion happened at the Minnehaha Upper School, a Christian private school just before 11 a.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department reported.

Several people remained trapped Wednesday afternoon beneath the rubble. Firefighters were at the scene extinguishing the fire and searching for survivors.

The school is not in session, but it's unclear how many people were in the building at the time of the explosion.