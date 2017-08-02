Judges send transgender bathroom case back to lower court

A federal lawsuit over a transgender teen's demand to use the boy's bathroom at his high school is being sent back to a lower court.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had scheduled arguments for September in Gavin Grimm's case against the Gloucester County School Board.

But the 4th Circuit said Wednesday that it will delay next month's arguments and send the case back to the district court so the judge can decide whether the case is now moot because Grimm recently graduated.

Grimm's case had come back to the appeals court after the Supreme Court declined to hear it. The Supreme Court decision came after President Donald Trump revoked guidance from the Obama administration saying transgender students should be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice.