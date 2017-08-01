Search under way for couple missing in Joshua Tree National Park

A search is under way in Joshua Tree National Park for a California couple reported missing Friday when they didn’t return from a hike.

After the pair, Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso, both of Orange County, was reported missing from the California park, authorities found their vehicle near Maze Loop trail, the Los Angeles Times reported. A GPS ping from Orbeso’s cellphone was reportedly recorded around 4 p.m. Thursday from within the park.

The couple, thought to be in their 20s, never checked out of their Airbnb rental on Friday, an incident commander for the search told the LA Times.

Authorities think the couple was in the park for a hike.

UTAH'S CROWDED ZION NATIONAL PARK MAY REQUIRE RESERVATIONS

About 100 people – volunteers, park employees and investigators, including six teams of search dogs – have been searching for Nguyen and Orbeso in the area’s scorching triple-digit temperatures.

Officials ask that anyone with information on the couple’s location call 909-383-5652.