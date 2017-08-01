Fake police officers pull over woman, rob her at gunpoint

Three police impostors in Memphis pulled over a woman and robbed her at gunpoint on Monday.

Officers said the impersonators drove a blue cargo van and a black charger, both equipped with police lights in their front windows.

Two of the suspects approached the woman’s vehicle after pulling her over and one of them grabbed her by her shirt sleeve. The woman then tried to reach for her gun in the center console, but another suspect stopped her and grabbed her gun, wallet and $452 in cash.

Then one of the suspects pulled her out of her vehicle and threw her to the ground, holding her at gunpoint.

The suspects were dressed in black baseball caps, black t-shirts (both with “Police” written in white letters), black cargo pants, gun belts and badges, the victim told authorities.

No arrests have been made, WMC Action News 5 reported.