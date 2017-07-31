Trump presents Medal of Honor to Vietnam War hero

President Donald Trump awarded the nation's highest military honor Monday to a Vietnam War veteran who saved wounded soldiers from a kill zone despite his own serious injuries.

Army medic James McCloughan, a 71-year-old from South Haven, Mich., received the Medal of Honor for actions in combat. McCloughan's recognition is Trump's first time presenting the award.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Trump said McCloughan "ran into danger" to rescue other men in the kill zone.

McCloughan found himself in a two-day battle in Vietnam in 1969 when he was a private first class at 23 years old.

Officials say the willingly entered the "kill zone" to rescue 10 wounded and disoriented comrades despite his own serious injuries caused by shrapnel from a rock-propelled grenade.