Trump presents Medal of Honor to Vietnam War hero

Former Army medic James McCloughan, seen here in Michigan, received the Medal of Honor from President Trump.  (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

President Donald Trump awarded the nation's highest military honor Monday to a Vietnam War veteran who saved wounded soldiers from a kill zone despite his own serious injuries.

Army medic James McCloughan, a 71-year-old from South Haven, Mich., received the Medal of Honor for actions in combat. McCloughan's recognition is Trump's first time presenting the award.

This 1969 photo provided by James McCloughan shows him with the former Army medic, right, with a platoon interpreter in Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam. An Army spokeswoman said Tuesday, June 13, 2017, that McCloughan, who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in May 1969 in Vietnam, will become the first person to be awarded the nation's highest military honor by President Donald Trump. (Courtesy of James McCloughan via AP) Expand / Collapse

This 1969 photo provided by James McCloughan shows the former Army medic, right, with a platoon interpreter in Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam.  (James McCloughan via AP)

Trump said McCloughan "ran into danger" to rescue other men in the kill zone.

McCloughan found himself in a two-day battle in Vietnam in 1969 when he was a private first class at 23 years old.

Officials say the willingly entered the "kill zone" to rescue 10 wounded and disoriented comrades despite his own serious injuries caused by shrapnel from a rock-propelled grenade.